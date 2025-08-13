Left Menu

Market Surges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Robust Tech Earnings

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs as July inflation aligned with predictions, boosting hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut. Technology sector gains and easing trade tensions with China supported the rally. The CPI's modest rise fueled expectations for a 25-basis-point cut in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:20 IST
Market Surges Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Robust Tech Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a strong rally on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving record highs. The rise followed July's inflation data, which increased in line with expectations, leading to hopes of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

President Donald Trump urged a rate reduction after the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% in July. The Fed is predicted to lower rates by 25 basis points in September as the yield on shorter-term Treasury bonds fell, reflecting interest rate forecasts.

Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers, driven by positive sentiment around potential rate cuts and eased trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Alphabet's shares climbed following a significant cash offer for its Chrome browser, further fueling market optimism.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025