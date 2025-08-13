U.S. Budget Deficit Grows Despite Tariff Boost

In July, the U.S. government faced a significant budget deficit of $291 billion, marking a nearly 20% increase from last year, driven by faster growth in outlays compared to receipts, according to the Treasury Department.

Although customs duty collections rose due to tariffs, these are shouldered by importers and often passed to consumers. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted potential legal challenges to tariffs, yet higher revenues complicate such actions.

The first 10 months of the fiscal year saw a $1.629 trillion deficit, with growth in government healthcare costs and rising interest on public debt contributing to the financial shortfall.