Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Dollar Weakness and Economic Optimism

Asian stocks experienced a rise while the U.S. dollar displayed weakness as new data highlighted resilience in major economies and the importance of central bank support. Wall Street hit new records due to optimism about a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Japan's Nikkei and cryptocurrency ether also saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 07:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks across Asia rose significantly on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar remained subdued, buoyed by data indicating robust performance from major global economies and a call for continued central bank accommodative measures.

On Wall Street, markets reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday amid growing certainty about the Federal Reserve's intent to reduce interest rates next month. Japan's Nikkei index achieved a historic breakthrough, coinciding with the ascent of cryptocurrency ether to near four-year highs.

Investor enthusiasm surged even as U.S. inflation data showed minimal impact from tariffs, and Japan reported increased business confidence following a trade accord with the U.S. Markets appear optimistic, pricing in a near-certain September rate cut by the Fed, amid stable inflation conditions.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

