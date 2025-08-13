Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Dollar Weakness and Economic Optimism

Stocks across Asia rose significantly on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar remained subdued, buoyed by data indicating robust performance from major global economies and a call for continued central bank accommodative measures.

On Wall Street, markets reached unprecedented levels on Tuesday amid growing certainty about the Federal Reserve's intent to reduce interest rates next month. Japan's Nikkei index achieved a historic breakthrough, coinciding with the ascent of cryptocurrency ether to near four-year highs.

Investor enthusiasm surged even as U.S. inflation data showed minimal impact from tariffs, and Japan reported increased business confidence following a trade accord with the U.S. Markets appear optimistic, pricing in a near-certain September rate cut by the Fed, amid stable inflation conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)