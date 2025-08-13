Telangana on High Alert: Irrigation Officials' Leave Canceled Amid Heavy Rain Warnings
In response to warnings of heavy rainfall, the Telangana government has canceled all irrigation officials' leave. Officials are instructed to monitor irrigation infrastructures closely and report any potential breaches. Special precautions are in place to prevent loss of life and livestock, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urging safety measures statewide.
The Telangana government has canceled the leave of all irrigation department officials for the next four days following a heavy rainfall alert issued by the Meteorological Department. State Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to stay vigilant at their duty stations to prevent any mishaps or damage.
Officials have been instructed to closely monitor all irrigation projects, including reservoirs, canals, and tanks, and to immediately report any possible breaches or damages to their district Collector, district Chief Engineer, and the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation). The Principal Secretary (Irrigation) and Engineer-in-Chief have been tasked with overseeing the district situations closely.
Reddy emphasized the importance of direct communication in case of emergencies, urging state irrigation officials to inform him directly if alarming conditions develop. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has mandated all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life during potential flooding in low-lying areas, enforcing strict vehicle movement restrictions on overflowing bridges and waterways. Protective measures are also in place for livestock safety during high flows.
