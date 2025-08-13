Left Menu

India's Stand: Embrace Swadeshi, Boycott American Goods

Bharatiya Krishak Samaj President Krishan Bir Chaudhary praises India's government for prioritizing farmer interests, urging a shift towards Swadeshi products and boycotting American goods. Alongside Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he affirms India's commitment to protecting farmers amidst rising international tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:39 IST
Bharatiya Krishak Samaj President Krishan Bir Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Krishak Samaj President Krishan Bir Chaudhary has praised the Indian government's initiatives to safeguard farmers, cattle rearers, and fishermen, while endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that 'India will never compromise on the interests of farmers'. Chaudhary emphasized the need to embrace 'Swadeshi' as a means to drive national progress, advocating for a boycott of American products.

In an interview with ANI, Chaudhary stated, 'The Prime Minister has taken decisive steps to protect the farmers, cattle rearers, and fishermen of our nation. Our progress is contingent upon adopting 'Swadeshi'. We must utilize our own products and boycott American imports. Despite being capable of producing everything domestically, we're pressured to import, a situation stemming from errors in international agreements. These mistakes have adversely affected Indian farmers. Today, maintaining stable prices for agricultural produce remains crucial. In agriculture, we should avoid using American products.' Chaudhary participated in the Kisan Samvad Program conducted by Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, with various farmer leaders and union representatives in attendance.

Chouhan commended Prime Minister Modi for his unwavering resolve to defend farmers' interests amidst tariff challenges. He highlighted Modi's remarks about enduring personal loss to ensure no compromise is made on farmers' welfare. Chouhan reassured farmers, emphasizing India's vast market as a strength, not a weakness. He remarked, 'The US recently applied 25% reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, escalating to 50% due to our Russian oil imports. Despite this, we are committed to finding new markets and safeguarding our farmers.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

