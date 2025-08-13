Semiconductor Projects Ignite Political Clash Over Safety and Vote Security in India

In a heated criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu raised concerns over women's safety in Odisha following the approval of four new semiconductor projects. Lallu expressed skepticism about the success of industrial endeavors in the state, citing recent safety incidents involving women and asserting a climate of lawlessness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, however, has greenlit four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,594 crore in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh as part of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the projects, highlighting their role in advancing India's chip-making capabilities.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as Congress intensified calls against alleged 'vote theft'. Prominent party figures including Rahul Gandhi were detained following protests against the Election Commission. The protests spotlight continued opposition discourse surrounding electoral integrity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

