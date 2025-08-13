Left Menu

Semiconductor Projects Ignite Political Clash Over Safety and Vote Security in India

Congress criticizes BJP over women's safety in Odisha amid approval of semiconductor projects in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab. Ajay Kumar Lallu highlights concerns while BJP promotes industrial growth. Concurrently, Congress rallies against alleged 'vote theft,' challenging the Election Commission. Political tensions rise as new projects and election controversies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:52 IST
Semiconductor Projects Ignite Political Clash Over Safety and Vote Security in India
Congress Incharge for Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu raised concerns over women's safety in Odisha following the approval of four new semiconductor projects. Lallu expressed skepticism about the success of industrial endeavors in the state, citing recent safety incidents involving women and asserting a climate of lawlessness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, however, has greenlit four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,594 crore in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh as part of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the projects, highlighting their role in advancing India's chip-making capabilities.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as Congress intensified calls against alleged 'vote theft'. Prominent party figures including Rahul Gandhi were detained following protests against the Election Commission. The protests spotlight continued opposition discourse surrounding electoral integrity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025