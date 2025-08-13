China's Shift to Brazilian Soybeans: Trade Tensions Impact U.S. Farmers

U.S. soybean exporters are facing the possibility of missing out on significant sales to China this year, as trade discussions drag on. Chinese importers are increasingly locking in Brazilian soybeans for the crucial U.S. marketing period, potentially sidelining American farmers, according to traders.

Chinese buyers have already secured about 8 million metric tons for September from South American sources and have plans to purchase another 4 million tons for October, traders told Reuters. These steps are part of China's strategy to build inventories amid potential supply risks in the fourth quarter, according to analyst Wang Wenshen.

Prolonged trade tensions could pressure U.S. soybean prices, already near five-year lows. Despite President Trump's call for increased Chinese purchases, a high tariff on U.S. soybeans continues to make them uncompetitive compared to Brazilian alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)