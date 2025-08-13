Pakistan Eyes Interest Rate Cuts Amid Economic Optimism
Pakistan's finance minister, Mohammed Aurangzeb, has expressed optimism about the potential for the central bank to lower the country's key policy rate. This move is seen as part of a broader effort to stimulate economic growth and address inflation challenges.
Pakistan's finance minister, Mohammed Aurangzeb, revealed hope for a reduction in the central bank's key policy rate on Wednesday.
Aurangzeb expressed confidence in the country's economic progress and suggested that conditions are favorable for interest rate cuts.
Such a move could help bolster economic activity and control inflation.
