Shocking Murder Case Unravels in Tumkuru: Family Members Arrested

The Koratagere police have arrested three individuals, including the victim's son-in-law, in connection with the gruesome murder of Lakshmi Devamma in Tumkuru. Initial investigations reveal a sinister plot driven by familial tensions. Body parts were found scattered across multiple locations, complicating the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, the Koratagere police have apprehended three suspects tied to the horrific murder of Lakshmi Devamma, 42, from Bellavi in Tumkuru. Among those arrested is Devamma's son-in-law, according to District Superintendent of Police Ashok K Venkat. The investigation points to a grim conspiracy involving family disputes.

Lakshmi Devamma, reportedly pressuring her son-in-law to involve her daughter in illicit activities, became the target of a planned murder. Authorities discovered dismembered body parts across several locations in Tumkuru on August 7, complicating the probe.

With a case registered on August 4 at Bellavi police station, officers encountered difficulties in tracing the culprits amid scattered evidence. Eight dedicated teams were mobilized, leading to the arrests of Satish, KS Kiran, and Dr. Ramachandraiah, all linked to the town of Tumkuru, as new details continue to surface in this convoluted case.

