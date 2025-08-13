Left Menu

India Paints a Nation in Tricolour: Celebrations and Unity Ahead of Independence Day

As India gears up for its 79th Independence Day, significant celebrations are unfolding nationwide. Udhampur students rehearsed at a college for the day's events, while Doda District initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, distributing 1 lakh flags. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated, signifying a widespread national unity effort.

School students in Udhampur rehearse for 79th Independence Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Students in Udhampur partook in a full dress rehearsal on Wednesday at the Government Degree College in Boys Udhampur in anticipation of the 79th Independence Day celebrations. Throughout India, people are enthusiastic about celebrating with various events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and cultural programs planned nationwide.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda District, authorities have launched a campaign distributing 1 lakh national flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. On Tuesday, a Tiranga Yatra unfolded across the district, featuring a 1508-meter-long flag unfurled by children, as confirmed by the Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside his wife Sonal Shah, participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at their home in Delhi. The Ministry of Culture has reported that the campaign, a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is engaging millions of citizens to embrace the national flag, marking the 4th edition of this initiative.

