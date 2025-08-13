Tripura Power Generation Boost: 120 MW Gas Turbine Deal Signed

Agartala, Aug 13 (PTI): Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) has announced a major initiative to enhance its electricity output with the construction of a 120 MW combined cycle gas turbine at the Rokhia power plant in the Sepahijala district. The project will be executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), whose proposal, worth Rs 1,119.30 crore, was selected through a global e-tendering process, according to TPGL's managing director, Biswajit Basu.

The project, which receives financial backing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to boost electricity production without additional fuel gas consumption by leveraging environmentally friendly technology designed to offer affordable power to consumers. This innovative power plant will incorporate two gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, and one steam turbine to optimize energy output.

A delegation from MEIL and Siemens recently inspected the Rokhia site alongside TPGL officials, assuring that the heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) will meet both base and peak load requirements for the state. "The fully operational Rokhia CCGT power plant will not only edge Tripura closer to self-reliance in power generation but also mark a groundbreaking advance in India's power technology sector," Basu stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)