Left Menu

Bullish Leaps Onto Wall Street with Oversubscribed IPO

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Bullish has successfully launched its U.S. IPO, priced at $37 a share above expectations. Its offering raised $1.11 billion, valuing the company at $5.41 billion. This marks a bullish trend for IPOs in the crypto sector, bolstered by favorable U.S. regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:40 IST
Bullish Leaps Onto Wall Street with Oversubscribed IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bullish has set its sights on Wall Street, pricing its initial public offering at $37 per share, above its anticipated range. The IPO has raised $1.11 billion, valuating the company at $5.41 billion. This move signals a resurging interest in U.S. equity markets, especially for crypto-related ventures.

Bullish's stronger-than-expected IPO coincides with an overall revival of IPO activity in the U.S., aided by crypto-friendly regulations from the Trump era. Previously, the company considered pricing its shares between $32 and $33 before decisive investor interest elevated the final figure.

The firm follows in the footsteps of other market entrants like Circle Internet and Figma, which have seen impressive share price surges. Led by former NYSE president Tom Farley, Bullish offers a variety of trading services and owns CoinDesk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025