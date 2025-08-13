Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Sustainable Development Plan for Telangana Forest

Telangana government assured the Supreme Court of halting tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli and proposed a comprehensive development plan. The court emphasized sustainable development while protecting the environment and wildlife. The state was granted six weeks to present their plan, with the court reiterating the importance of environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:19 IST
Supreme court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court was informed by the Telangana government on Wednesday about its ongoing plans to develop a comprehensive approach towards the Kancha Gachibowli forest, where widespread tree felling had occurred. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state, assured Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran that following the court's earlier directives, all such activities are currently paused.

"The court shouldn't have any concern about that. Now we want to come up with a much larger plan where our forests, lakes... It will take some time," Singhvi stated. In response, CJI Gavai encouraged Singhvi to propose a robust plan, promising to withdraw all suo motu proceedings against the state if a satisfactory proposal is submitted, emphasizing the court's commitment to environmental protection.

During the proceedings, Singhvi requested six weeks to present the proposal, which the bench approved. The apex court appreciated the state's submission, underscoring the balance between development and environmental sustainability. The court emphasized that development must include mitigating and compensatory measures that account for environmental and wildlife interests.

The issue arose from significant deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli. The bench had previously warned the Telangana government about the severe implications of not restoring forest cover, stating forests cannot be eliminated overnight. Officials were reminded of the possibility of punitive measures if the state's actions justified tree felling.

The court maintained that no more trees should be felled and reiterated the importance of preserving the existing environment. The forest lies within Hyderabad's IT hub, drawing public concern over decreasing green areas and wildlife habitats. This includes protests by University of Hyderabad students against the land's auction, demanding it be allocated to the university.

