Tripura's Finest: Honoring Police Excellence and National Pride

The Tripura government has recommended 14 police officers for the Chief Minister's Medal in recognition of professional excellence, with the announcement coming ahead of 2025's Independence Day celebrations. Prominent among the honorees is Krishnendu Chakraborty from the Intelligence branch, acknowledged for his outstanding contributions as DGP of intelligence.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chakraborty expressed immense pride and honor at receiving the medal, which he regards as a symbol of dedication and perseverance. He emphasized that this achievement is a collective triumph of the Tripura Police, rooted in teamwork and unity within the force.

Complementing the state's honors, the national Har Ghar Tiranga campaign saw prominent participation, with Tripura's Chief Minister leading tricolour hoistings at residences. This initiative, part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, has unified the nation in patriotic pride, as noted by Union Minister Amit Shah's participation and statements on its vast citizen engagement.

