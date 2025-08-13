Left Menu

ICAI Applauds New Income Tax Bill for Business Ease

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has endorsed the new Income Tax Bill, which aims to simplify taxation and bolster India's status as a prime investment destination. The bill, replacing the 1961 Act, incorporates several ICAI suggestions and is set to be implemented by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:54 IST
ICAI Applauds New Income Tax Bill for Business Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has expressed strong support for the new Income Tax Bill, emphasizing its potential to streamline business operations and make India a more attractive investment destination.

Passed by Parliament on Tuesday, the bill replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961 and will be in effect starting April 1, 2026.

ICAI highlighted that around 90 of its recommendations have been integrated into the bill, which includes provisions to simplify tax processes such as the Alternative Minimum Tax and new refund claim procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025