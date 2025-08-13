Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: A Political Showdown in Assam

The Assam State Election Commission announced on Wednesday the completion of the final photo electoral rolls for 40 Bodoland Territorial Council constituencies, listing 26.58 lakh voters. The roster identifies 13,23,673 male voters, 13,34,787 female voters, and 17 others who are prepared to cast their votes.

The election, anticipated for September, will cover 3279 polling stations across these 40 constituencies. The BJP has declared its intention to stand alone this time, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, diverging from previous alliances with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

UPPL's President and incumbent Chief Executive Member of the BTC, Pramod Boro, emphasizes his party's focus on peace, unity, and transparency in governance as they seek re-election. He maintains that the party has delivered stability in a region previously afflicted by unrest, aiming to capitalize on these efforts in the forthcoming polls.

