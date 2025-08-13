Left Menu

Har Ghar Tiranga: A Nationwide Movement to Celebrate Independence Day

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dibrugarh, urging citizens to display the national flag at their homes. Emphasizing patriotism, he distributed flags to residents and students. The campaign is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating India's 79th Independence Day.

13-08-2025
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Dibrugarh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has kicked off the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Dibrugarh, advocating for the national flag to be displayed in every home. This initiative comes ahead of India's 79th Independence Day and aims to stoke patriotism across the nation.

During his visit to the city, Sonowal engaged with locals, including former BJP district president Dr. Harendra Narayan Dutta, folk artist Ramchandra Sanchoni, and senior advocate Asim Dutta. At each stop, he presented the tricolour and encouraged participation in the campaign. The minister also made sure to reach out to the youth by distributing flags to students, emphasizing the importance of fostering national pride.

Earlier, Sonowal paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue, acknowledging his significant role in India's freedom movement. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, joined the campaign by raising the tricolour at their residence. The Ministry of Culture has reported massive nationwide participation, highlighting the fourth edition of the campaign aligning with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aimed at embedding the patriotism into daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

