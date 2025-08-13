Left Menu

Intensifying Bidding War for Citgo's Parent Company

Elliott Investment Management has increased its bid to $8.82 billion for Citgo's parent company PDV Holding amidst a contentious auction process. Competing bids from Amber Energy and Vitol have emerged, with key agreements potentially influencing outcomes, as bidders seek to satisfy debt obligations linked to Venezuela's PDVSA bonds.

13-08-2025
A hedge fund affiliated with Elliott Investment Management has raised its bid for the parent company of Citgo Petroleum to $8.82 billion, according to a recent filing. The U.S. court-managed auction of PDV Holding aims to address debt defaults and expropriations tied to Venezuela and state oil entity PDVSA.

Despite the court officer's recommendation of a $7.4-billion bid by a group led by miner Gold Reserve, the auction continues to see unsolicited offers. Amber Energy and Vitol are among the contenders, with Amber's proposal reportedly gaining bondholder support, a crucial aspect to prevent further legal complications.

As debates over bid valuations persist, the PDVSA 2020 bond has shown market response, trading up to 91 cents. Meanwhile, a procedural conference has been postponed, further complicating an already intricate auction process.

