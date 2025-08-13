Himachal's Monsoon Wreaks Havoc: Infrastructure and Lives at Stake

In a grim update from Himachal Pradesh, recent relentless rains have severely disrupted public infrastructure. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in just the past 24 hours, 323 roads have been rendered impassable, 70 electricity distribution transformers have failed, and 130 water supply schemes have been impacted.

The ongoing monsoon, active since June 20, has resulted in 240 fatalities, with 126 of these attributed to natural calamities such as landslides, flash floods, and structural collapses. Additionally, 115 deaths have occurred in road accidents, further exacerbating the region's woes.

Reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 5 PM reveal that two significant national highways remain obstructed — NH-305 in Kullu and NH-505 in Lahaul-Spiti, with Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra among the hardest-hit districts. Restoration operations face potential setbacks as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)