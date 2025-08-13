Left Menu

Himachal's Monsoon Wreaks Havoc: Infrastructure and Lives at Stake

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to significant damage, with 323 roads, 70 electricity transformers, and 130 water supply schemes disrupted. The region has experienced 240 deaths since June due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. Restoration efforts are underway amid weather warnings for continued rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:51 IST
Himachal's Monsoon Wreaks Havoc: Infrastructure and Lives at Stake
A view of river Beas during the monsoon rains in Mandi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim update from Himachal Pradesh, recent relentless rains have severely disrupted public infrastructure. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in just the past 24 hours, 323 roads have been rendered impassable, 70 electricity distribution transformers have failed, and 130 water supply schemes have been impacted.

The ongoing monsoon, active since June 20, has resulted in 240 fatalities, with 126 of these attributed to natural calamities such as landslides, flash floods, and structural collapses. Additionally, 115 deaths have occurred in road accidents, further exacerbating the region's woes.

Reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 5 PM reveal that two significant national highways remain obstructed — NH-305 in Kullu and NH-505 in Lahaul-Spiti, with Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra among the hardest-hit districts. Restoration operations face potential setbacks as weather forecasts predict continued rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025