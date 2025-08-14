Left Menu

Former President Vizcarra Faces Pre-Trial Detention over Bribery Allegations

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has been ordered to remain in pre-trial detention over accusations of accepting bribes during his tenure as governor. Judge Jorge Chavez ordered his detention for five months. Vizcarra allegedly received $640,000 in bribes from construction companies between 2011 and 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:36 IST
Former President Vizcarra Faces Pre-Trial Detention over Bribery Allegations
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a significant legal development, a Peruvian judge has ordered the pre-trial detention of former President Martin Vizcarra. The decision comes amid allegations that Vizcarra accepted bribes while serving as governor over a decade ago.

Judge Jorge Chavez, overseeing the hearing, ruled that Vizcarra should be held for five months. This makes him the fifth former Peruvian president to be jailed, highlighting ongoing corruption issues within the country's political landscape.

Vizcarra is accused of receiving bribes totaling $640,000 from construction companies in return for awarding public works contracts in the Moquegua region between 2011 and 2014. This case underscores the persistent challenges of corruption in Peru's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025