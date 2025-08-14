Former President Vizcarra Faces Pre-Trial Detention over Bribery Allegations

In a significant legal development, a Peruvian judge has ordered the pre-trial detention of former President Martin Vizcarra. The decision comes amid allegations that Vizcarra accepted bribes while serving as governor over a decade ago.

Judge Jorge Chavez, overseeing the hearing, ruled that Vizcarra should be held for five months. This makes him the fifth former Peruvian president to be jailed, highlighting ongoing corruption issues within the country's political landscape.

Vizcarra is accused of receiving bribes totaling $640,000 from construction companies in return for awarding public works contracts in the Moquegua region between 2011 and 2014. This case underscores the persistent challenges of corruption in Peru's governance.

