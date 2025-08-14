U.S. Soybean Exporters Face Uncertain Future Amidst China Trade Tensions
U.S. soybean exporters could lose billions in sales to China due to protracted trade tensions. China is sourcing soybeans from Brazil, with heavy purchases in Q3 and Q4 ahead of potential supply risks. U.S. exports face uncertainty, with tariffs making them uncompetitive despite being cheaper.
U.S. soybean exporters face the risk of losing billions of dollars in sales to China as trade negotiations remain stagnant, leading buyers from the world's largest oilseed importer to secure supplies from Brazil, according to traders. Chinese importers have already booked 8 million metric tons of soybeans from South America for September.
For October, Chinese buyers have secured about 4 million tons, half of their anticipated needs, also from South America. "China's substantial soybean purchases in Q3 suggest the industry is building inventories ahead of potential Q4 supply risks," said Wang Wenshen, analyst at Sublime China Information.
Traders noted that unresolved trade tensions might lead to prolonged gaps in U.S. shipments. While U.S. beans are cheaper, ongoing tariffs make them less competitive. A potential deal could extend the U.S. export window, impacting Brazil's new-crop sales.
