Rahul Gandhi Launches 'VoterAdhikarYatra' Amidst Electoral Roll Dispute in Bihar
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes Rahul Gandhi's launch of 'VoterAdhikarYatra' against alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, citing frustration from PM Modi's tenure since 2014. Gandhi calls it a fight against 'vote theft,' urging citizens to join the movement prioritizing democracy and constitutional integrity.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has described Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's announcements regarding the 'VoterAdhikarYatra' as a display of frustration.
Gandhi announced the initiative against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which has been linked to ongoing protests and allegations of 'vote theft' by the Congress party. Prasad remarked that Gandhi's frustration stemmed from the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2014, disrupting the political dominance previously enjoyed by his family.
Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the 'VoterAdhikarYatra' is not merely an electoral issue but a crucial step to protect the democratic framework, urging citizens from various sectors to participate actively. Meanwhile, Congress is organizing nationwide rallies in response to alleged vote manipulations.
