Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Launches 'VoterAdhikarYatra' Amidst Electoral Roll Dispute in Bihar

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticizes Rahul Gandhi's launch of 'VoterAdhikarYatra' against alleged electoral roll manipulation in Bihar, citing frustration from PM Modi's tenure since 2014. Gandhi calls it a fight against 'vote theft,' urging citizens to join the movement prioritizing democracy and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'VoterAdhikarYatra' Amidst Electoral Roll Dispute in Bihar
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has described Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's announcements regarding the 'VoterAdhikarYatra' as a display of frustration.

Gandhi announced the initiative against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which has been linked to ongoing protests and allegations of 'vote theft' by the Congress party. Prasad remarked that Gandhi's frustration stemmed from the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2014, disrupting the political dominance previously enjoyed by his family.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the 'VoterAdhikarYatra' is not merely an electoral issue but a crucial step to protect the democratic framework, urging citizens from various sectors to participate actively. Meanwhile, Congress is organizing nationwide rallies in response to alleged vote manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025