Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to infrastructure damage and road closures, posing challenges for the ongoing apple harvest. With more rain predicted, residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Education authorities are managing school closures based on local conditions.

Visual from Ganvi area if Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the past 24 hours, relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh has resulted in widespread damage with no immediate respite in sight, according to Education Minister Rohit Thakur. Although no major casualties have been reported, infrastructure, especially the road network, has suffered significantly.

Thakur emphasized that the state's Public Works Department has been tasked with urgent road restorations as the apple harvest season is at its height. The India Meteorological Department predicts more heavy rains until August 17, prolonging the potential for weather-related disruptions until at least September 24, the typical monsoon withdrawal date.

The minister assured that the government has taken necessary precautions and will continue to act within its capacity. Educational institution closures are being decided by local authorities based on local conditions. Thakur also warned of possible vehicle damage from falling debris, urging the public to heed official advisories.

Local residents, like taxi driver Raj Kumar, describe the severe impact of the weather, with roads becoming hazardous due to overflowing streams and falling debris. The government's advisory discourages travel in landslide-prone and river-adjacent areas until the weather improves.

