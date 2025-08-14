EIL and NPCIL Join Forces for Nuclear Power Revolution
Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to enhance nuclear power development. This collaboration aims to develop small modular reactors, contributing to India's target of 100 gigawatt nuclear capacity by 2047, promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions.
Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to provide engineering services for the advancement of small modular reactors.
This strategic alliance is a significant step towards bolstering India's nuclear power capabilities in line with the government's vision to achieve 100 gigawatt nuclear power capacity by 2047. The initiative emphasizes the importance of clean and reliable energy.
The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior executives from both organizations, marking a pivotal collaboration aimed at sustainable energy solutions, thus reinforcing India's energy security.
