Fallen Tree Tragedy & Swift Justice in Delhi: A Day of Dramas

A fallen tree claims a life in New Delhi amidst heavy rains, while the Delhi Police swiftly solve a murder case in just eight hours, arresting four suspects. These incidents showcase the unpredictable dangers faced by residents and the efficiency of local law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:19 IST
Fallen Tree Tragedy & Swift Justice in Delhi: A Day of Dramas
CCTV footage confirmed by the Police (Source/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in New Delhi, a man named Sudhir Kumar, aged 50, was declared dead following an incident where he and his daughter were trapped under a fallen tree. This unfortunate case unfolded near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji, as heavy rains caused an old Neem tree to fall, reported the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The authorities recounted that the incident happened around 9:50 AM, trapping Kumar and his daughter, Priya, who were on a motorcycle. Despite immediate rescue efforts by the local police and relevant officers, Kumar succumbed to his injuries. A parked i10 car also suffered damage, though no injuries were reported from the vehicle's occupants.

In another rapid response, Delhi Police managed to crack a murder case within eight hours, arresting four individuals. The suspects, identified as Pravesh, Pankaj Kake, Ajay Akshay, and Ashu, were apprehended after allegedly fatally stabbing a 22-year-old named Bansi in an altercation involving an old neighborhood feud in Nabi Karim.

