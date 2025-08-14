Expelled SP MLA Pooja Pal Praises Yogi, Sparks Political Controversy

Pooja Pal, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Chail, faced expulsion after praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Her commendation of Adityanath's zero-tolerance crime policy was cited as a reason for her removal, described as 'anti-party activities' in an official letter from SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Undeterred by her expulsion, Pal reiterated her support for Adityanath's governance in improving law and order, particularly benefitting those affected by the crimes of Atiq Ahmed. Pal's comments emphasized her role as a voice for women in Prayagraj, despite party tensions.

Operating as both a victim seeking justice and an elected official, Pal's statements at the UP Assembly's marathon session underscored her gratitude towards the CM's actions. She cited the administration's efforts in holding criminals accountable and stressed her ongoing commitment to justice despite party divisions.