Samajwadi Party's Expulsion of Pooja Pal: A Stand for Justice Amid Controversy
SP MLA Pooja Pal was expelled after praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Despite her removal, she stands by her support for Adityanath's zero-tolerance crime policy. Her comments come against the backdrop of her personal tragedy and alleged political indiscipline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal has been expelled from the party following her commendation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'zero tolerance policy' against crime.
Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cited anti-party activities and indiscipline as the reasons behind her removal, asserting that her actions caused significant harm to the party.
Despite the expulsion, Pal resolutely stood by her initial praise for Adityanath, stressing his governance has delivered justice to many, including herself, after tragic incidents such as the murder of her husband.
