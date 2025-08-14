Left Menu

India Receives S&P Credit Boost Amidst Global Trade Tensions

S&P upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating to 'BBB', marking the first enhancement in nearly 19 years. The decision, attributed to robust economic growth and effective fiscal policies, comes amid US tariff pressures. The upgrade increases India's potential in international markets by reducing borrowing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:53 IST
India Receives S&P Credit Boost Amidst Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S&P Global Ratings has elevated India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook, a notable improvement from its previous status of 'BBB-'. This marks the first upgrade in 19 years, underscoring India's strong economic performance and effective fiscal measures.

Despite recent U.S. tariffs, which the agency believes will have limited impact, India's economic resilience is highlighted by its domestic consumption-driven growth. The improved rating is anticipated to lower Indian firms' borrowing costs internationally, enhancing their global market competitiveness.

The rating adjustment not only reflects India's economic buoyancy but also heralds stability, thanks to significant infrastructure investments and policies aimed at fiscal consolidation. These measures aim to control inflation and manage debt obligations effectively, setting the stage for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025