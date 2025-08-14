India Receives S&P Credit Boost Amidst Global Trade Tensions

S&P Global Ratings has elevated India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook, a notable improvement from its previous status of 'BBB-'. This marks the first upgrade in 19 years, underscoring India's strong economic performance and effective fiscal measures.

Despite recent U.S. tariffs, which the agency believes will have limited impact, India's economic resilience is highlighted by its domestic consumption-driven growth. The improved rating is anticipated to lower Indian firms' borrowing costs internationally, enhancing their global market competitiveness.

The rating adjustment not only reflects India's economic buoyancy but also heralds stability, thanks to significant infrastructure investments and policies aimed at fiscal consolidation. These measures aim to control inflation and manage debt obligations effectively, setting the stage for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)