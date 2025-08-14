Euro Zone Yields Tumble Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation
Euro zone bond yields fell as investors anticipated more U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts following comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Market expectations now heavily focus on the Fed potentially lowering interest rates, impacting global financial markets. Euro yields dropped further amid mixed inflation data and fiscal concerns in France.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:55 IST
Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight decline on Thursday, continuing the trend from Wednesday, as investors geared up for potential further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for a significant interest rate cut has intensified market speculation, impacting the financial markets worldwide.
The mixed results from Tuesday's U.S. inflation report added fuel to the fire, with both U.S. and European investors watching closely as they prepare for the upcoming Fed meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Euro
- bond yields
- Fed
- interest rate
- U.S. economy
- inflation
- ECB
- monetary policy
- Germany
- yield gap
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shift in Chinese Trade Could Impact Euro Zone Inflation
Pakistan's Central Bank Surprises with Interest Rate Hold Amid Inflation Concerns
U.S. Economy Stagnates Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty
Inflation Dynamics Shift U.S. Economic Outlook as Tariffs Weigh on Markets
Yen Gains Amid BOJ's Inflation Forecast Lift; U.S. Dollar Shows Resilience