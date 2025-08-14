Euro Zone Yields Tumble Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Euro zone bond yields experienced a slight decline on Thursday, continuing the trend from Wednesday, as investors geared up for potential further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for a significant interest rate cut has intensified market speculation, impacting the financial markets worldwide.

The mixed results from Tuesday's U.S. inflation report added fuel to the fire, with both U.S. and European investors watching closely as they prepare for the upcoming Fed meeting.

