Mossad Chief's Covert Qatar Mission for Gaza Peace
Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to Qatar to restart peace talks concerning Gaza. This diplomatic move underscores efforts to stabilize the region and improve Israel's relations with neighboring territories. The visit highlights ongoing international engagement in Middle Eastern peace processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:08 IST
Mossad's top operative, David Barnea, is in Qatar pursuing renewed dialogue on Gaza peace negotiations, according to exclusive information from two Israeli officials who spoke to Reuters on Thursday.
The visit represents a strategic push to re-engage in Middle Eastern peace talks, spotlighting a focused effort on long-term regional stability.
By reaching out diplomatically to Qatar, Israel is underscoring its commitment to repairing relations and addressing pressing geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
