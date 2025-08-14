Mossad Chief's Covert Qatar Mission for Gaza Peace

Mossad's top operative, David Barnea, is in Qatar pursuing renewed dialogue on Gaza peace negotiations, according to exclusive information from two Israeli officials who spoke to Reuters on Thursday.

The visit represents a strategic push to re-engage in Middle Eastern peace talks, spotlighting a focused effort on long-term regional stability.

By reaching out diplomatically to Qatar, Israel is underscoring its commitment to repairing relations and addressing pressing geopolitical tensions in the region.

