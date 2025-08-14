HDFC Life Celebrates 25 Years of Legacy & Trust

HDFC Life Insurance marked its 25th anniversary with a commemorative event at its Mumbai headquarters, celebrating a legacy of trust and growth across India. The celebrations included a meeting with key executives from both HDFC Life and BSE Limited, underscoring the historic journey of the life insurance giant established in 2000.

Since its inception, HDFC Life has accomplished numerous milestones, notably its successful IPO in 2017, which was oversubscribed by more than 3.8 times. The company remains a key player in life insurance and is focused on extending its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, aiming for 'Insurance for All by 2047'.

The silver jubilee was hailed by industry leaders, with Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO of BSE Ltd., acknowledging HDFC Life's role in promoting financial resilience in India. HDFC Life, which insured over 50 million lives by FY'25 with a high claim settlement ratio, continues to expand its partnerships and distribution network across the nation.