Air Force Heroes Awarded Vir Chakra for Courage in Operation Sindoor

As Independence Day celebrations commence, the central government has awarded the prestigious Vir Chakra to nine officers of the Indian Air Force for their courageous efforts during Operation Sindoor. These officers, including skilled fighter pilots, played a key role in targeting terrorist headquarters and military assets in Pakistan's regions of Muridke and Bahawalpur.

The honored officers are Group Captains Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Manish Arora, Animesh Patni, Kunal Kalra, Wing Commander Joy Chandra, Squadron Leaders Sarthak Kumar, Siddhant Singh, Rizwan Malik, and Flight Lieutenant Aarshveer Singh Thakur. Their contributions led to the downing of at least six Pakistani aircraft, marking a significant achievement for the Indian Air Force.

The Vir Chakra, which is ranked after the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra, recognizes wartime bravery. The announcement coincides with insights from Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who highlighted India's success in neutralizing five Pakistani fighter jets and one substantial electronic intelligence aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

In a keynote address at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, the Air Chief underscored the success of Operation Sindoor and the vital role of air power in modern military strategy. He detailed the significant achievement of a surface-to-air kill of an aircraft at a 300-kilometer distance, an unprecedented feat. Launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor successfully dismantled terror camps and thwarted Pakistani countermeasures.

In the broader context, the operation reaffirmed the Indian Air Force's capabilities and emphasized air power as a cornerstone of national defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)