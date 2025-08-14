Inox Wind Soars with Doubling Profits and Strategic Expansions

Inox Wind's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 97.34 crore in the June quarter, more than doubling from Rs 41.59 crore during the same period last year, thanks to higher revenues.

The company's total income rose to Rs 862.56 crore, with enhanced order execution of 146 MW and robust expansion efforts, including the operationalization of manufacturing units in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Key strategic moves include Inox Green's O&M deal for 182 MW wind projects and the approval of its substation business merger into Inox Renewable Solutions. Inox Wind continues to strengthen its position in renewable energy with a diversified order book and substantial debt reduction post-merger.