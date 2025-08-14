Left Menu

Eastman Unveils SolarLink: The Future of Intelligent Energy Conversion

Eastman Auto & Power Ltd launches the SolarLink Grid-Tie Inverter Series, aimed at enhancing solar energy solutions for residential and commercial use. The series promises intelligent energy conversion with features like low start-up voltage, high DC inputs, and advanced connectivity, ensuring robust performance and compliance with grid standards.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation, the SolarLink Grid-Tie Inverter Series. This launch marks a pivotal step in Eastman's pursuit of delivering cutting-edge solar solutions for both residential and commercial applications, offering capacities from 3 kW to 110 kW.

The SolarLink series is tailored for a diverse range of installation scales, from small households to large commercial sites. With a remarkable low start-up voltage, these inverters enable early energy generation even under low sunlight conditions, and their capability to support high DC input voltages and peak AC outputs makes them ideal for large PV arrays.

Equipped for diverse climates with its wide operating temperature range, the SolarLink is housed in a durable IP65-rated enclosure for protection against harsh environments. Including various safety features and connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, this series ensures efficient remote monitoring and compliance with modern grid standards, backed by Eastman's 10-year warranty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

