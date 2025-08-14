Karnataka Government's SIT to Preserve Dharmasthala's Legacy Amid Conspiracy Allegations

The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in response to swirling allegations surrounding the Dharmasthala region. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the Legislative Assembly Thursday, suggesting that reports of mass burial are part of a broader conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the locality's revered legacy.

"I firmly believe in Dharmasthala's sanctity," Shivakumar told legislators, underscoring his faith in its administrative framework. He urged that the matter remain politically neutral. "The Congress views all religious matters impartially," he stated, denying any sinister intent from his party in these revelations.

This investigative momentum follows a plea by the Karnataka State Women's Commission, which urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to deploy senior police officials for a transparent probe. A media report, citing a whistleblower's testimony about two decades of alleged cover-ups, prompted this intense scrutiny of the Dharmasthala Police's past records.

