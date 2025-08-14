Left Menu

Gujarat Celebrates Independence Day with Tribute to Operation Sindoor Heroes

Gujarat marks its 79th Independence Day with state-level celebrations, honoring village contributions during Operation Sindoor. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lead the event at Kirti Mandir. Jaloya's Sarpanch, Thanabhai Dodia, invited to Delhi for national celebrations, highlights community's aid to the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:44 IST
Gujarat Governor Acharaya Devvrat and CM Patel pay visit to Kirti Mandir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a state-level celebration of the 79th Independence Day, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries visited Kirti Mandir. Among the attendees were Minister of Water Supply Kunvarji Bavaliya, Rajya Sabha MP Rambhai Mokariya, and District Panchayat President Parbat Parmar, along with BJP leaders and officials.

Notably, Thanabhai Dodia, the Sarpanch of Jaloya village in Banaskantha, was invited to Delhi's Red Fort as a special guest. This invitation honors the village's significant contributions during Operation Sindoor, where residents supported the armed forces with machinery and labor, showcasing solidarity and patriotism at the India-Pakistan border.

Dodia expressed deep gratitude to the Gujarat and central governments for the recognition. He highlighted the strong relationship between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jaloya village, underscoring their collaborative efforts during Operation Sindoor. As Gujarat plans extensive Independence Day events, Chief Minister Patel will lead the flag-hoisting ceremony in Porbandar, while district-level celebrations will take place across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

