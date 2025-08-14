Left Menu

Chouhan Leads Strategic Agriculture Meeting Addressing Fertilizer Shortages and Crop Initiatives

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a key meeting in New Delhi with state agriculture ministers and officials, discussing fertilizer shortages, bio-stimulant certification, and preparations for the Rabi crop under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'. Emphasis was also placed on increasing pulses and oilseeds production and ensuring proper urea use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:45 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a significant meeting in New Delhi with state agriculture ministers, Agricultural Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, officials, and scientists, focusing on critical agricultural challenges such as fertilizer shortages, bio-stimulant certification, and readiness for the upcoming Rabi crop.

Chouhan announced a conference on the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' for the Rabi crop set for September 15-16 in New Delhi, with the formal campaign launch on October 3, aligning with Vijay Parv. Emphasizing comprehensive preparations, he urged state ministers to collect necessary data on fertilizer needs.

Discussions included promoting pulses and oilseed production and countering fake fertilizers. Chouhan highlighted the urgent addressing of genuine urea demands and forming oversight committees to ensure its proper usage. He also called for strict action against unauthorized products, reinforcing commitment to the Swadeshi initiative and agricultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

