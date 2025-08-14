Chouhan Leads Strategic Agriculture Meeting Addressing Fertilizer Shortages and Crop Initiatives

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a significant meeting in New Delhi with state agriculture ministers, Agricultural Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, officials, and scientists, focusing on critical agricultural challenges such as fertilizer shortages, bio-stimulant certification, and readiness for the upcoming Rabi crop.

Chouhan announced a conference on the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' for the Rabi crop set for September 15-16 in New Delhi, with the formal campaign launch on October 3, aligning with Vijay Parv. Emphasizing comprehensive preparations, he urged state ministers to collect necessary data on fertilizer needs.

Discussions included promoting pulses and oilseed production and countering fake fertilizers. Chouhan highlighted the urgent addressing of genuine urea demands and forming oversight committees to ensure its proper usage. He also called for strict action against unauthorized products, reinforcing commitment to the Swadeshi initiative and agricultural growth.

