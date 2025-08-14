Left Menu

Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail in the Renukaswami murder case, criticizing the Karnataka High Court for overlooking serious evidence. The court cited Darshan's attempts to interfere in the investigation, misuse of celebrity status, and potential risk to the trial's integrity as reasons for revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:02 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the bail of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, charged in the Renukaswami murder case. Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala criticized the Karnataka High Court for providing bail on inadequate grounds that contradicted principles in serious crime cases.

The Court argued that a charge-sheet, witness list, or trial delay don't justify minimizing the crime's gravity. It highlighted Darshan's alleged interference with the investigation by orchestrating false surrenders, making payments to hide the offense, and using police connections to manipulate processes.

Evidence of deleted CCTV footage and influence over prosecution witnesses through public appearances post-bail was cited. The Court emphasized that celebrity status cannot mitigate bail when it threatens the investigation, underscoring the enhanced accountability of public figures in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

