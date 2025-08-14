Supreme Court Revokes Bail for Actor Darshan in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the bail of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, charged in the Renukaswami murder case. Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala criticized the Karnataka High Court for providing bail on inadequate grounds that contradicted principles in serious crime cases.

The Court argued that a charge-sheet, witness list, or trial delay don't justify minimizing the crime's gravity. It highlighted Darshan's alleged interference with the investigation by orchestrating false surrenders, making payments to hide the offense, and using police connections to manipulate processes.

Evidence of deleted CCTV footage and influence over prosecution witnesses through public appearances post-bail was cited. The Court emphasized that celebrity status cannot mitigate bail when it threatens the investigation, underscoring the enhanced accountability of public figures in society.

