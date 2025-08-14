Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: Celebrating Independence with Skill and Hope

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian led an interactive session with 100 PM VIKAS Scheme trainees, invited as special guests for Independence Day 2025. Emphasizing skill empowerment, this initiative aligns with the Government's mission for inclusive growth, focusing on training youth in areas like AI and Solar PV Installation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:05 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju being felicitated during the event (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As India gears up for its 79th Independence Day, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian engaged in a productive dialogue with key attendees of this year's celebratory events. These distinguished guests, selected from a pool of 100 trainees under the PM VIKAS Scheme, represent a cornerstone in India's evolving workforce.

The session, conducted under the auspices of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, showcased the dynamic training undertaken by these young individuals in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee. The ministers lauded the trainees for their commitment to enhancing their skills in sectors crucial to redefining India's economic landscape.

Highlighting the broad-reaching aims of the initiative, Minister Rijiju announced expanded skill development programs targeted at minority-dense regions, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. This endeavor is not only about individual growth but fostering national unity and resilience in concert with India's ongoing progress.

