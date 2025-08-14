Trump Advocates for Journalist Access to Gaza

During a Thursday meeting in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced that he supports granting journalists access to Gaza. He emphasized the significance of allowing reporters to document humanitarian efforts in the region.

Trump expressed this view while addressing reporters, reiterating his stance on media access to crisis areas. The President noted the critical role of journalists in bringing such situations to the world's attention.

Trump's comments come amid heightened interest in international coverage of humanitarian work, reflecting on the importance of transparency and the media's role in reporting from conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)