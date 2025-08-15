Left Menu

Asian Markets Waver: Inflation Data Shifts Rate Cut Hopes

Asian stock markets experienced fluctuating recoveries as unexpected producer price inflation figures cooled hopes for a large September rate cut by the Federal Reserve. While U.S. bonds steadied, Asian stocks battled mixed results, especially after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a significant rise in the Producer Price Index.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets faced an uneven recovery as unexpectedly high producer price inflation statistics from the U.S. tempered optimism for a substantial rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. U.S. bonds and equity futures found stability amidst these developments.

MSCI's comprehensive index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan saw a 0.3% decline following data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealing a 0.9% increase in the Producer Price Index for July. Mike Houlahan, director at Electus Financial Ltd, noted that the report quelled discussions of a 50 basis point rate reduction.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures showed little movement in early Asian trading, and the dollar index retraced gains post the PPI data release. Major indices such as the Nikkei 225 and Australian shares recorded subtle recoveries despite mixed regional economic data impacts. Cryptocurrency and commodities markets also tracked variably in this climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

