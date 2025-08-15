Left Menu

India Achieves Climate Milestone 5 Years Early

India has accomplished its goal of achieving 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025, five years ahead of its 2030 target, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This milestone marks significant progress against global warming, showcasing India's dedication to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:26 IST
In a notable achievement, India has met its target of ensuring 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity comes from non-fossil-based sources, five years ahead of the 2030 deadline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this accomplishment during his address marking the 79th Independence Day.

'Despite global concerns over climate change, India resolved to transform its energy landscape with renewable sources,' Modi emphasized. By June 30, 2025, the country had installed a total electricity capacity of 484.8 GW, with 242.8 GW sourced from renewables, hydropower, and nuclear energy.

This achievement underscores India's commitment to environmental responsibility, highlighting the nation's pace and determination in transitioning to clean energy solutions. "We are as committed to the world's welfare as we are to nature," Modi remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

