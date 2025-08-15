PM Modi Hails Self-Reliance on 79th Independence Day, Highlights Operation Sindoor's Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, underscored the critical need for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, citing Operation Sindoor as a shining example. He asserted that true independence is compromised when a nation overly depends on others, emphasizing self-reliance as a protector of capabilities.

During his speech, Modi celebrated Operation Sindoor's role as a demonstration of Indian self-sufficiency in defense, enabled by 'Made in India' initiatives. He noted the decade-long pursuit of self-reliance in defense, with visible results now, including a favorable response to external threats.

PM Modi shifted focus to technological development, particularly semiconductors, lamenting earlier setbacks but announcing new strides in their production. Within this year, India-made chips will launch, demonstrating a 'Mission Mode' approach. He also expressed condolences for recent natural disaster victims, pledging united government efforts for relief and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)