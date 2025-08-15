Left Menu

PM Modi Hails Self-Reliance on 79th Independence Day, Highlights Operation Sindoor's Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 79th Independence Day, emphasized the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat, highlighting Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's self-reliance. He addressed the significance of self-sufficiency in the defence sector and announced that domestically produced semiconductor chips would enter the market by year's end.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:11 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, underscored the critical need for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, citing Operation Sindoor as a shining example. He asserted that true independence is compromised when a nation overly depends on others, emphasizing self-reliance as a protector of capabilities.

During his speech, Modi celebrated Operation Sindoor's role as a demonstration of Indian self-sufficiency in defense, enabled by 'Made in India' initiatives. He noted the decade-long pursuit of self-reliance in defense, with visible results now, including a favorable response to external threats.

PM Modi shifted focus to technological development, particularly semiconductors, lamenting earlier setbacks but announcing new strides in their production. Within this year, India-made chips will launch, demonstrating a 'Mission Mode' approach. He also expressed condolences for recent natural disaster victims, pledging united government efforts for relief and rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

