Left Menu

PM Modi Urges IT Self-Reliance, Celebrates Indian Achievements

During his Independence Day address, PM Modi called for India to become self-reliant in technology, urging the creation of native operating systems and cybersecurity measures. Highlighting UPI's global impact, he encouraged youth to innovate on homegrown platforms. Celebrations included special guests and patriotic band performances nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:14 IST
PM Modi Urges IT Self-Reliance, Celebrates Indian Achievements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his 12th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for India's self-reliance in the information technology sector. He advocated for native development in operating systems, cybersecurity, deep tech, and artificial intelligence.

Referencing India's accomplishment with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Modi highlighted it as a testament to the nation's IT prowess. 'We must develop technology that showcases Indian talent,' he stated, urging Indians to innovate their platforms rather than depend on foreign alternatives.

Amid the celebrations, 5,000 special guests, including accomplished athletes and exemplary farmers, attended the event. Nationwide, military and paramilitary band performances celebrated the patriotic spirit and marked Operation Sindoor's success. More than 140 locations hosted these events, stirring national pride throughout the country.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025