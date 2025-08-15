PM Modi Urges IT Self-Reliance, Celebrates Indian Achievements

In his 12th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for India's self-reliance in the information technology sector. He advocated for native development in operating systems, cybersecurity, deep tech, and artificial intelligence.

Referencing India's accomplishment with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Modi highlighted it as a testament to the nation's IT prowess. 'We must develop technology that showcases Indian talent,' he stated, urging Indians to innovate their platforms rather than depend on foreign alternatives.

Amid the celebrations, 5,000 special guests, including accomplished athletes and exemplary farmers, attended the event. Nationwide, military and paramilitary band performances celebrated the patriotic spirit and marked Operation Sindoor's success. More than 140 locations hosted these events, stirring national pride throughout the country.