Left Menu

India to Celebrate Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Bicentennial with Nationwide Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide celebration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's 200th birth anniversary, highlighting his contributions to social reform, women's education, and empowerment of the oppressed. Phule's principles inspire the nation's ongoing efforts for transformation, prioritizing the marginalized and promoting transparency in governance for overall growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:15 IST
India to Celebrate Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Bicentennial with Nationwide Events
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD news). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement during his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed plans to commemorate the 200th anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth. Modi emphasized Phule's dedicated efforts towards social change, underscoring the priority to uplift the socio-economically disadvantaged and foster transparency in governance.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra, was a pivotal figure in India's social reform landscape. His activism focused on dismantling the caste system, advancing women's education, and empowering underprivileged communities, which was further strengthened by the establishment of the Satyashodhak Samaj to advocate for equal rights.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day at Red Fort, was accompanied by key figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and military Chiefs. The event showcased military honors with a guard of 128 personnel, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar, reflecting the nation's respect for its historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025