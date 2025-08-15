India to Celebrate Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's Bicentennial with Nationwide Events

In a significant announcement during his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed plans to commemorate the 200th anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth. Modi emphasized Phule's dedicated efforts towards social change, underscoring the priority to uplift the socio-economically disadvantaged and foster transparency in governance.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, born on April 11, 1827, in Maharashtra, was a pivotal figure in India's social reform landscape. His activism focused on dismantling the caste system, advancing women's education, and empowering underprivileged communities, which was further strengthened by the establishment of the Satyashodhak Samaj to advocate for equal rights.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day at Red Fort, was accompanied by key figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and military Chiefs. The event showcased military honors with a guard of 128 personnel, led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar, reflecting the nation's respect for its historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)