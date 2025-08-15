Left Menu

CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor

On Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hoisted the national flag in Bhopal, emphasizing the day’s significance above other festivals. He paid tribute to freedom fighters and highlighted India's progress under PM Modi. Yadav urged contributions towards building a resilient and self-reliant nation.

CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor
MP CM Mohan Yadav hoists tricolour at CM House in Bhopal (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led the Independence Day celebrations on Friday by hoisting the national flag at his residence in Bhopal. Yadav, marking the 79th Independence Day, conveyed his greetings to the people of the state and the nation, stating it as the most paramount event, surpassing all other festivals.

In his address, CM Yadav said, 'I extend my heartfelt wishes to all on Independence Day, August 15. This celebration stands above festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and Eid. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is on a trajectory to become a leading global power by 2047.' He paid homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's independence.

Emphasizing national unity, Yadav expressed, 'I pray for India's continued prosperity and urge everyone to contribute to building 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat, Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat' during this Amrit Kaal of Independence.' Following the flag hoisting, Yadav visited the BJP state office with Hemant Khandelwal and honored soldiers at Shaurak Samark who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

