India Celebrates 79th Independence Day: Modi and Bhagwat Highlight National Values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the RSS's 100-year legacy in his Independence Day speech, calling it the world's largest NGO. Simultaneously, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's global mission of peace. Over 5,000 guests, including sports champions and farmers, attended the Red Fort celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort, commended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its century-long dedication to nation-building. He lauded the RSS as the world's largest NGO, highlighting its mission of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman' or 'nation-building through individual development.' Modi's speech reflected pride in the organization's contributions over the past 100 years.

Concurrently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat marked the day by hoisting the national flag at Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti. Bhagwat called India a 'unique country' with a mission to spread peace worldwide, emphasizing its role in offering solutions based on spiritual and religious principles. He stressed that India's independence was aimed at bringing happiness and peace to all its citizens and the broader world.

The celebrations continued with Prime Minister Modi receiving the ceremonial guard of honour comprising 128 personnel from the Indian Armed Forces and Delhi Police. The event saw enthusiastic participation from approximately 5,000 special guests, including athletes from Special Olympics 2025, international sports winners, and top-performing farmers recognized under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, making the Independence Day celebration a grand occasion observed by diverse facets of the Indian society.

