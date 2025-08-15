Left Menu

Monsoon Ravages Himachal: Roads Blocked, Lives and Livelihoods Lost

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to widespread disruptions in essential services. The state's monsoon toll has reached 247 lives lost, with over 455 roads blocked and extensive damage to power, water supply, and property reported in the last 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:34 IST
Monsoon Ravages Himachal: Roads Blocked, Lives and Livelihoods Lost
Visuals of damage caused by flash floods in HP's Rampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) released a report on Friday detailing severe disruptions caused by relentless rainfall over the previous 24 hours. Issued at 10:00 AM, the report highlights widespread impacts on the state's infrastructure and services.

A total of 455 roads, including three national highways—NH-305, NH-05, and NH-707—remain blocked. Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla are the most affected districts, with Kullu facing significant disruption due to a landslide at Jhed (Khanag) on NH-305. Other districts such as Chamba and Kangra have also reported multiple road closures.

The power supply in the state has been severely disrupted, with 681 distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service. Kullu and Shimla are particularly impacted, with disruptions caused by flash floods, faulty lines, and fallen trees. Additionally, 182 water supply schemes have been compromised, with Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla being the hardest hit. The report does not mention fatalities but records substantial infrastructure and service disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025