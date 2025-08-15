Monsoon Ravages Himachal: Roads Blocked, Lives and Livelihoods Lost
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to widespread disruptions in essential services. The state's monsoon toll has reached 247 lives lost, with over 455 roads blocked and extensive damage to power, water supply, and property reported in the last 24 hours.
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) released a report on Friday detailing severe disruptions caused by relentless rainfall over the previous 24 hours. Issued at 10:00 AM, the report highlights widespread impacts on the state's infrastructure and services.
A total of 455 roads, including three national highways—NH-305, NH-05, and NH-707—remain blocked. Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla are the most affected districts, with Kullu facing significant disruption due to a landslide at Jhed (Khanag) on NH-305. Other districts such as Chamba and Kangra have also reported multiple road closures.
The power supply in the state has been severely disrupted, with 681 distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service. Kullu and Shimla are particularly impacted, with disruptions caused by flash floods, faulty lines, and fallen trees. Additionally, 182 water supply schemes have been compromised, with Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla being the hardest hit. The report does not mention fatalities but records substantial infrastructure and service disruptions.
