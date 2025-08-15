Kishtwar Tragedy: Rescuers Rush to Save Lives Amid Flash Floods
In Kishtwar, a devastating cloudburst on August 14 led to deadly flash floods, claiming over 45 lives. Rescue operations are underway, with locals and police providing vital aid. Harrowing survivor stories emerge, while PM Modi assures support from the government for the region’s recovery efforts.
In the aftermath of a catastrophic cloudburst on August 14, Kishtwar is grappling with flash floods that have claimed over 45 lives. Urgent rescue operations are underway as local communities and the Jammu & Kashmir Police work tirelessly to provide essential relief, shelter, and medical support to those injured.
Harrowing accounts of survival have emerged, with victims recounting their perilous experiences. Putul, a survivor, poignantly described the chaos as the mountain crumbled around them, narrowly escaping because she stood on a rock. Another victim, Rakesh Sharma, shared similar tales, detailing efforts to save his child and the community's kindness in providing aid amidst despair.
In response to this tragedy, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured full support from the Union Government. PM Modi reiterated this commitment during his Independence Day speech, expressing solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters, emphasizing the ongoing government efforts to aid recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
