Global Anticipation: Market Movements & Political Conversations

Global equity markets approach record heights, compelling investor attention as pivotal discussions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin over Ukraine loom in Alaska, alongside forthcoming U.S. retail data anticipated to shed light on economic trends. The MSCI All Country World Index maintains recent momentum, with European stocks advancing in early trading.

U.S. stock futures indicate slight gains, with focus on the Trump-Putin meeting scheduled for 11 AM Alaska time. Prospects of a ceasefire deal remain uncertain, yet promising, with a follow-up summit potentially involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Investor vigilance extends towards U.S. retail figures, as unexpected producer price data rekindles inflation fears, adjusting Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Treasury yields stabilize while the dollar index dips. Japanese GDP outperforms forecasts, commodities fluctuate, and cryptocurrency markets firm after bitcoin's record on Thursday.

